Woman escapes from fire that claimed home in The Slopes at Lake Cowichan

Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)

Crews from the Lake Cowichan Fire Department are still on the scene of a house fire on Mountain View Drive in The Slopes development near Lake Cowichan.

“We’ll be here for a while yet,” said Lake Cowichan Fire Chief Doug Knott.

The fire started around 11 a.m.; the cause is unknown. An explosion was heard from what was likely a propane cylinder beside the home that caught on fire, said Gary Miller of the Lake Cowichan Fire Department. Knott said while the cause of the fire is still under investigation, the tank is not what caused the blaze.

About 15 crew members headed out to the blazing house, and the Youbou Fire Department was also called in for assistance.

By the time the fire was seen, it was already well established, Knott said, with all three storeys of the home ablaze, both inside and outside.

It was a narrow escape for a woman who was in the house at the time of the fire.

“There was a lady in her bedroom,” Knott said. “A neighbour knocked on the door and got her out.”

There were no injuries, he said.

It was a busy morning, Miller said, as while that fire burned, a second structure fire call came in for a home on Boundary Road. That fire was not as severe, caused by an electrical appliance that generated a lot of smoke.

RCMP were also called out to the scene of the fire at The Slopes and remain there continuing the investigation into the cause of the blaze.

More as it becomes available.

House fireLake Cowichan

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mayors asking to be let in on fish farm consultations
Next story
Campbell River RCMP respond to weapons call on Robron Road

Just Posted

West Vancouver Island’s Ehattesaht First Nation continues lock down after 9 active cases were reported today after a visitor tested positive last week. (Ehattesaht First Nation/Facebook)
Ehattesaht First Nation’s COVID-19 nightmare: nine active cases, a storm and a power outage

The Vancouver Island First Nation in a lockdown since the first case was reported last week

North Island mayors say their voices should be heard by DFO before final decisions are made about fish farms. (Black Press file photo)
Mayors asking to be let in on fish farm consultations

DFO evaluating 18 Discovery Island fish farms and transitioning from open-net farms

“Scirocco” the unicorn, built collaboratively by CAP, Apex, Equinox, Gathering Place and Nexus program students under the guidance of artist Alex Witcombe of Drifted Creations, in its home in the middle of Robron Centre’s courtyard. SD72 photo
Building community at Campbell River’s Robron Centre one piece of driftwood at a time

Passing by the courtyard at Robron Centre one can’t help but stop… Continue reading

Windy conditions in Campbell River Nov. 27 made for some picturesque wave action at Ken Forde Park. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Campbell River region wakes up to windy day

The Campbell River area woke up to blustery conditions on Friday, Nov.… Continue reading

Campbell River’s emergency crews are holding a holiday checkstop toy and donation drive on Dec. 5. File Photo
Campbell River emergency services to hold holiday charity checkstop

Unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods sought for donation drive

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
911 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths as B.C. sees deadliest week since pandemic began

Hospitalizations reach more than 300 across the province

Black Press Media and BraveFace have come together to support children facing life-threatening conditions. Net proceeds from these washable, reusable, three-layer masks go to Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.
Put on a BraveFace: Help make children’s wishes come true

Black Press Media, BraveFace host mask fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Ahousaht First Nation confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Nov. 26, 2020. (Westerly file photo)
Ahousaht First Nation on lockdown over COVID-19

“Emotions are high. The anxiety is high. We want our community to pull through.”

The car Lawrence O'Connor raced in the Duel in the Desert, a race benefitting Amnesty International. (Submitted)
First publicly confirmed COVID-19 case in Port Hardy has been isolated since before symptoms occurred

“Hopefully this particular strain will die inside of me.”

Equipment demolished what is left of a house on Mountain View Drive near Lake Cowichan after a house fire this morning, Nov. 27, 2020, as firefighters continued to pump water onto the smouldering remains. (Sarah Simpson/Gazette)
Woman escapes from fire that claimed home in The Slopes at Lake Cowichan

The fire started around 11 a.m.

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. The church has decided to continue in-person services despite a public health order banning worship services that was issued on Nov. 19, 2020. (YouTube)
2 Lower Mainland churches continue in-person services despite public health orders

Pastors say faith groups are unfairly targeted and that charter rights protect their decisions

A big job: Former forests minister Doug Donaldson stands before a 500-year-old Douglas fir in Saanich to announce preservation of some of B.C.’s oldest trees, July 2019. (B.C. government)
B.C. returning to ‘stand-alone’ forests, rural development ministry

Horgan says Gordon Campbell’s super-ministry doesn’t work

Freighter anchored off Kin Beach in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)
MP to host expert panel for virtual town hall on freighter anchorages issue

Residents can participate through MacGregor’s website or Facebook page Dec. 3

Most Read