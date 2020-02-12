Woman dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

Emergency Support Services helping out others who were displaced in early morning blaze

The BC Coroner’s Service has confirmed that a 60-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Port Hardy early this morning.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue received the call about a burning structure at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday, and they had 10-12 firefighters arrive on scene at 9200 Granville Street’s Town Park Apartments, alongside emergency personnel and the local RCMP.

PHFR Chief Brent Borg confirmed on scene to the North Island Gazette there was a fire that started in one of the apartments and they managed to keep it contained to the one unit.

“We were able to get in there right away and get it out,” he added.

“Emergency Support Services has been dispatched and helping out the displaced people,” said Fire Information Officer Adam Harding, who added the cause of the fire is under investigation.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter