Woman, 26, arrested on more than two dozen charges after fleeing to Oliver

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been on the lam since July 2018

A woman wanted B.C.-wide on more than 26 fraud-related charges has been arrested in Richmond, Mounties have confirmed.

Erica Esquieres, 26, has been wanted since July of last year, police said in a news release announcing her capture on Thursday. Esquieres is facing charges – including credit card fraud, forgery and identity theft – alleged to have happened in multiple cities across B.C., with 15 charges originating from Richmond.

Acting on several investigative tips, Esquieres was arrested on Jan. 3, roughly 400 kilometres away from Metro Vancouver, in the 7000 block of Tuc-el-Nuit Drive in Oliver, where she remains in police custody.

“Staying true to form, even at the end, Esquieres attempted to deceive our officers to avoid capture.” Sgt. Gene Hsieh said. “Fortunately, each and every officer on the arrest team, was quite familiar with Esquieres and her modus operandi.”

Esquieres is expected to be transferred to Richmond on Friday and appear in provincial court later that day.

