Drivers on Highway 19A should take care this morning, as there are reports of water pooling from Catherwood Road, near Oyster River, north to the end of the highway in Campbell River.

The report was issued by DriveBC at 6:32 am. It extends for approximately 24 kilometres along the Old Island Highway.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s flooding was ‘most costly’ severe weather event ever for province: insurance experts



editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverDriving