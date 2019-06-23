The Sea-to-Sky highway snakes its way up the B.C. coast with a wildfire raging on the forested slopes above. (BC Wildfire photo)

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

It’s a little slow going on the Sea to Sky Highway today after a wildfire broke out around 11 a.m. this morning.

The Strip Creek fire broke out around 11 a.m. between Lions Bay and Horseshoe Bay and is burning up a hillside next to the highway.

According to BC Wildfire, the fire is burning in very steep terrain and crews are responding with aircraft support as well as support from other agencies.

Donna McPherson, fire information officer with the Coastal Fire Centre said there are currently 29 firefighters working on the blaze, along with five helicopters and an air tanker group with four water skimmers and two planes dumping retardant.

“They are trying to slow its upward momentum,” said McPherson, explaining that rather than being a wall of flame, the Strip Creek fire is “creeping along the ground,” and is currently considered out of control.

“It could be a few days to get this fire under control,” she said.

She also said it is hard to estimate the actual size of the fire, and the estimate may go up or down when they get a better handle on it.

“No structures are threatened, the closest structures are downhill and across the highway,” said McPherson. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Travel along the highway has been affected by the blaze and BC Wildfire is advising travellers to visit DriveBC for information.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

Just Posted

Indigenous culture celebrated in Campbell River

Kwanwatsi Big House event followed by march to Spirit Square

Campbell River’s Canyon View Trail loop to be opened up by end of summer

Interpretive panels and two new totem poles to be installed on old powerhouse site

‘Indigenizing Canada House feels pretty good!’ Campbell River-based artist’s work featured in London, England

Solo exhibition by Sonny Assu opens on Indigenous Peoples Day

Campbell River imposes total fire ban – includes campfires and beach fires

With hot dry conditions and high fire risk, the City of Campbell… Continue reading

Multigenerational pain of residential schools lingers for Campbell River residents

Cycles of substance abuse and tragedy linked to colonial policies

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

Most Read