Whistler ski resort puts gondola on standby as reports of shooting in village emerge

Whistler Blackcomb announced an “incident” in the village shortly before 1 p.m.

Whistler Blackcomb is reporting an “incident” in the village and posts to social media suggest someone has been shot at the ski resort.

The resort took to its Twitter page shortly before 1 p.m. to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest someone was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to Whistler RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services to confirm details.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingWhistler

Previous story
Man dead after RCMP shooting on central Vancouver Island

Just Posted

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. Photo supplied by City of Campbell River
Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program

Katie Lavoie is taking over as Greenways Land Trust Executive Director. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Familiar face takes top job at Greenways Land Trust

The Oyster River Fire Department responded to a rollover on Macauley Road on July 17. Photo supplied.
Another serious accident on Macaulay Road in Black Creek has residents demanding action

A heat pump installed at a Victoria supportive housing facility, converted from a seniors home. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press Media)
Campbell River offering rebates for switching to heat pumps

Pop-up banner image ×