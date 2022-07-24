Whistler ski resort puts gondola on standby as reports of shooting in village emerge

Whistler Blackcomb announced an “incident” in the village shortly before 1 p.m.

Whistler Blackcomb is reporting an “incident” in the village and posts to social media suggest someone has been shot at the ski resort.

The resort took to its Twitter page shortly before 1 p.m. to say its Fitzsimmons Express and Whistler Village Gondola were on standby with no estimated time of them being back up and running.

#WBOps Due to an incident in the village, the Fitzsimmons Express and the Whistler Village Gondola are now on standby. No ETA. — Whistler Blackcomb Operations (@wbmtnops) July 24, 2022

Posts made to social media at the same time suggest someone was shot. One video posted to Twitter shows a man lying on the sidewalk in a pool of blood.

Black Press Media has reached out to Whistler RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services to confirm details.

More to come.

