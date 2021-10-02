A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., Sunday, June 14, 2020. A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of a summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Whistler, B.C., resident fined $60,000 for feeding black bears

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation

A Whistler, B.C., woman has been hit with a $60,000 fine after feeding bulk produce to bears over the course of one summer.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it launched an investigation in July 2018 after reports of a person feeding black bears.

The service found a resident had been intentionally feeding bulk produce — including up to 10 cases of apples, 50 pounds of carrots and up to 15 dozen eggs — throughout the summer.

The service linked the feeding to three bears it had to kill in September 2018 after the animals destroyed property and showed no fear of humans.

Conservation officer Sgt. Simon Gravel says the fine is precedent setting and the service hopes the large sum deters others from feeding animals.

The majority of the fine has been ordered to go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Marine heat waves could wipe out fish stocks, UBC study finds
Next story
Canadian auto sales down 19.6 per cent in September as shortages weigh

Just Posted

Beth (front) and Ada Vanderveen get some stickers from Warren Wilson at the Homalco Station at Go By Bike Week. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Go By Bike Week draws crowd despite rain

Sandra Milligan with Greenways Land Trust points out some features of the Beaver Lodge Landsduring an interractive walk in the Beaver Lodge Lands. File photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Not-for-profit model to make governance of the Beaver Lodge Lands more democratic

The t-shirts of attendees at Campbell River’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation ceremony illustrate the continual effect of Canada’s residential school system on multiple generations. (Ronan O’Doherty, Campbell River Mirror)
Vancouver Island chief says shadow of residential schools `gets longer and longer’

Libby King has been the coordinator of the Strathcona Community Health Network since 2017. Photo supplied
Looking back at four years of the Strathcona Community Health Network