City of Chilliwack staffer Steve Clegg testing coloured water samples coming from a greenhouse property. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

It was a non-toxic flower dye from a greenhouse that made a Chilliwack waterway turn pink last week.

Leo Quik, who owns the greenhouse operation on McSween Road, said a worker was dyeing flowers for Easter when they sent the dye down the wrong drain.

Dark pink water could be seen dripping out of a large white pipe at the rear of the greenhouse, directly into the Camp Slough last Friday. A resident called the ministry of environment.

“The substance released into the waterway was completely non-toxic, and we confirmed that in discussions with the supplier of the product, which came from a reputable manufacturer,” said Quik.

READ MORE: Slough turns pink

He said he hired an environmental consultant to help them contain the discoloured water and plan out remediation options. “We believe there is no immediate danger now to either the local wildlife or the environment.”

Quik’s Farm, which has operating for 29 years, employs up to 70 people and emphasizes environmental sustainability with best practices for growing and handling.

“We have set handling procedures, and unfortunately that is where the mistake was made.”

A dead beaver found in the slough was sent for a possible necropsy, though Quik said they’re confident the animal did not dye because of the pink water.

Test results with more information are expected this week.

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.
Next story
Campbell River doctors protest as clinical pathology services outsourced to private company in Victoria

Just Posted

Campbell River doctors protest as clinical pathology services outsourced to private company in Victoria

Physicians say hiring third pathologist at hospital would improve quality and speed of service

Pair flown to hospital after mid-Island ATV incident

Arrowsmith SAR flew by helicopter to help Campbell River pair at scene near Horne Lake

Strathcona Regional District board table will run well into five figures

Connectivity will be a major contributor to cost of furniture for new boardroom

Campbell River RCMP seize fentanyl, meth as three arrested in drug trafficking case

Bust was part of ‘efforts towards disrupting the local drug trade’

Wind warning issued across Vancouver Island

Environment Canada warns winds may rise to 70 km/hr, 90 km/hr near the water

Couple survives power line pole impaling SUV in Seattle

The crash was so sudden that they said they didn’t realize what had happened

Petition to end B.C. ‘wolf-whacking’ contests gains 60,000 signatures

Petition follows an open letter to the government from dozens of environmental and animal advocates

What turned the water pink? B.C. greenhouse worker made mistake with flower dye

Chilliwack greenhouse owner says ‘no immediate danger’ from non-toxic dye released into waterway

56 per cent of Canadians believe it’s better to wait to buy a home: poll

Survey says Canadians see it as balanced between buyers’ and sellers’ market for first time in 5 years

Castlegar councillor apologizes for man’s anti-gay comments at public meeting

A resident had asked council not to repaint the rainbow crosswalk when repainting a major road

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

VIDEO: Mount Washington’s winter season wraps up with the Slush Cup

Ski season ended with a splash

Most Read