Campbell River Food Bank Manager Debbie Willis says they are trying to stay open for as long as possible. File Photo

‘We’re trying to stay open as long as we can,’ says food bank manager

Campbell River Food Bank no longer allowing clients into building, distributing outside

The Campbell River Food Bank’s distribution day is going to look a lot different.

In an effort to stay open for as long as they can, the food bank has undergone many changes in how they operate this week.

A typical week at the food bank includes smaller handouts (like produce, dairy and bread) on Monday and Friday. Distribution Days are the first three Wednesdays of the month.

The main difference that clients will notice is that they won’t be permitted in the building to get their box. They will receive it outside. Clients will also be asked to maintain a safe distance between others and there will be security on-hand.

With this week’s announcement from the B.C. Health Officer to limit gatherings to 50 people, the food bank will also be looking to minimize the size of the crowd. They serve about 2,000 clients each month.

“It seems like draconian measures,” said food bank manager Debbie Willis, “but I want to be alive and I want them to be alive.”

On Sunday, the food bank put into motion a series of measures aimed at keeping staff, volunteers and clients safe while still staying open.

RELATED: ‘Food recovery program working brilliantly,’ says food bank manager

Willis said they spent Monday cleaning every inch of the warehouse with bleach and are shifting to delivering packages on distribution day to outside.

“We’re trying to ensure their safety,” she said. “We really don’t want to close.”

They weren’t able to open on Monday for additional handouts as the cleaning wasn’t done yet, but they are moving ahead with this month’s final distribution day Wednesday and will see how the new measures go before deciding on Friday’s smaller handout operations.

Many of the food bank client’s don’t have access to social media, so she’s hoping they will find out about the changes through word of mouth and won’t be too surprised on Wednesday.

Willis said she’s tried to place her normal orders with grocery stores, but due to the unfolding situation, they’re unable to guarantee availability.

RELATED: Campbell River Food Bank full steam ahead after tough week

The food bank isn’t going to be rationing, rather they’re being prudent with food and products.

And they aren’t going to run out anytime soon. Willis said that even without additional shipments, they could remain open until the end of May if nothing new arrived.

“We’re trying to stay open as long as we can,” she said.

Information about COVID-19 is constantly changing. The Campbell River Mirror recommends visiting our website ( https://www.campbellrivermirror.com/tag/coronavirus/ ) for the most up-to-date information. Other reliable resources are Provincial ( http://covid-19.bccdc.ca/ ), Federal ( https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html )and Local ( http://campbellriver.ca/ )governments, and local health authorities ( https://www.islandhealth.ca/health-alerts ). Due to the rapidly changing nature of the information, be sure to always check the date and time of your news, and ensure information you’re sharing is up-to-date and accurate to prevent the spread of misinformation.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Campbell RiverCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hoarding hurts the vulnerable, Cowichan Valley heart patient says
Next story
Canada-U.S. border closing to non-essential travel

Just Posted

Special grocery store hours available to those in need

Honour system in place to ensure safety for vulnerable

‘We’re trying to stay open as long as we can,’ says food bank manager

Campbell River Food Bank no longer allowing clients into building, distributing outside

Local cases should not affect response – North Island officials

Does not matter how many cases are in area

RCMP hand out more than 60 tickets during traffic enforcement blitz

Focused on Merecroft Village playground zone and Hwy. 19A construction zone

SD72 superintendent asks for ‘patience and understanding’ following indefinite K-12 school closure announcement

Local students had been scheduled to return to class Monday

Daughter of man at B.C. care home hit by COVID-19 says loneliness is a big issue

Lynn Valley Care Centre has seen six of B.C.’s seven coronavirus-related deaths

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Trudeau promises $82B in economic supports in COVID-19 fight

The money will come through a combination of direct supports for workers and businesses and tax deferrals

COVID-19: Tofino asks visitors to postpone trips, return home

“For now, please enjoy Tofino vicariously through images and your memories of past visits.”

Canada Post not stopping amid COVID-19, but changes made to package delivery

Signatures no longer requested for any at-door deliveries to eliminate need for scanners

Hoarding hurts the vulnerable, Cowichan Valley heart patient says

Grocery chains doing their best to keep up with demand

Business survey could help mitigate impacts of COVID-19 across B.C.

Deadline is March 18 at 6 p.m. for business owners to share feedback with the government and more

COVID-19: Skip doc, see pharmacist for renewals

B.C. pharmacists authorized to issue prescription renewals and emergency refills

Vancouver Island gas prices drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

GasBuddy says decreased demand for oil lowering worldwide gas prices

Most Read