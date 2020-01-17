Barb Sanderson took a moment on Thursday to snap some pics of the snow accumulating in her yard in Merville. Photo submitted

Wednesday’s snowfall was a record for Campbell River

And lead to another record the day after

Well, Wednesday’s dump of snow set a record for greatest snowfall (between 1965 and 2019) and lead to another record on Thursday that was an obvious consequence.

Wednesday set a record for snowfall, that being 34.8 cm as well as greatest precipitation (34.8, obviously). That lead to a record on Thursday for the most snow on the ground (34 cm), which makes sense, when you think about it. Thursday’s snowfall wasn’t a record, however, that was set in 2000 when 21.2 cm of the white stuff came down.

Wednesday and Thursday weren’t record low temperatures, however. The record low for Jan. 15 was set in 1975 when the mercury dropped to minus 13.9 C. The coldest Jan. 16 was minus 12.2 C set in 1969. The average low for Jan. 15 and 16 is minus 2.2 C and minus 2.1 respectively.

Meanwhile, more snow is expected today with a total accumulation of 10 to 15 cm expected before temperatures begin to rise to normal levels, meaning rain.

SEE: One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

@AlstrT
editor@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year event fills both a financial and social need

Saturday, Feb. 22 event funds much-needed services provided by Transition Society

VIDEO: Missing cat reunited with Campbell River family after three months

‘It was like one day she was there, the next day she was gone,’ said owner

‘Let’s Read Together!’ during Campbell River Family Literacy Week 2020

Next week’s plethora of free events culmitate with Inuk storyteller Michael Kusugak at Tidemark

How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

We’re looking for your photos and/or video of what you’re getting up to in the snow today!

Ferry cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 16

We will continue to update this page as more information becomes available

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Kelowna’s “Baby Mary” finds biological parents after more than 30 years

Geneologist and DNA test helped her connect with her biological parents

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Kelowna hotel to award couples for baby-making with Nooner deal

The deal includes a free stay every Valentine’s Day for the next 18 years

Clerk bruised, traumatized after armed robbery at Nanaimo liquor store

Few details on male suspect in Wednesday incident, says Nanaimo RCMP

One last blast of winter tonight for parts of the Island before temperatures on the rise

A snowfall warning is in effect Friday including east Vancouver Island.

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Most Read