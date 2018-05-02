A sign letting patrons know that the VI Fitness location in Oak Bay is closed is the first notice many people get. VI Fitness has declared bankruptcy and permanently closed all of its locations across the Island. Keri Coles/OAK BAY NEWS

WATCH: Patrons, staff shocked to find VI Fitness facilities permanently closed

VI Fitness declared bankruptcy and let patrons and staff know with an early morning email

Patrons and staff of VI Fitness arrived at local gyms today to find the establishments permanently closed.

A sign on the window let clients know that VI Fitness is facing bankruptcy and gave them contact numbers for the Bowra Group, an accounting firm out of Vancouver. Members and staff also received an email conveying the same information.

A copy of the email sent out to VI Fitness patrons and staff. FILE CONTRIBUTED

“I found out this morning that I don’t have to teach this morning, or ever,” said Karen Bogle, an instructor of 23 years with VI Fitness “It’s shocking. I came in this morning because I knew my people would be showing up for my class.”

Bogle said she received the same blanket email as everyone else, and that no staff knew about their upcoming and immediate termination.

“I found out when I checked my email this morning, I was quite shocked,” said Judy Randall, a patron of the gym who still went to the Oak Bay facility to see it herself.

RELATED: VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

While the notifying email was sent out shortly after midnight, other emails also went out.

“I got an email this morning saying that my appointment with Monica, my personal trainer, was on for tomorrow,” said Corinna Gilliland who first got her membership in the’90s.

“My stuff is in there!” she added as movers came in and out of the building.

Gilliland was with Phyllis Campanello who has also been a long time patron.

“It’s been a wonderful fitness club, I’m really disappointed,” said Campanello. “It’s a sad and story that this has happened because this has also been a community meet here. We had no idea anything like this was going on , I’m devastated.”

Gilliland said that she knew the gym was having problems because earlier in the year part of it had flooded and many repairs were required.

Still, patrons didn’t have previous warning of a closure, and many are still left confused about their gym and membership fees.

“We’re broken hearted,” Campanello said.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Previous story
Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions
Next story
Water flows through the John Hart tunnels

Just Posted

Student divers to collect sea critters for Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium

Slurp guns, sea lettuce and grunt sculpins – if it’s not some… Continue reading

WATCH: Patrons, staff shocked to find VI Fitness facilities permanently closed

VI Fitness declared bankruptcy and let patrons and staff know with an early morning email

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Bylaw calls go down while parking tickets go up in 2017 in Campbell River

For the first time in five years, the overall number of calls in to bylaw enforcement decreased

Campbell River welcomes off-roaders from all over B.C.

Upcoming weekend conference is part education, part trade show and all things ATV

Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

He has no idea what’s about to happen, but he’s a good sport about it, anyway

Breaking: Men convicted in 2011 gangland slaying of Jonathan Bacon sentenced

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones will be sentenced in Kelowna court

UPDATED: 60-year-old man dead after motorcycle hits city bus in Courtenay

Victim changed lanes from the right-hand turn lane at last moment; hit bus turning left

Four Seasons Vancouver hotel to shut down in 2020

Hotel has been running for more than 40 years

Health Canada to require warning stickers on all opioid prescriptions

More than 1,400 people died of opioid-related overdoses in B.C. in 2017

VI Fitness files for bankruptcy

Workout locations across Greater Victoria closed permanently May 1

Feds like risky data cloud as alternative to their creaky computer systems

The federal government is willing to store data in the internet cloud as an alternative to its own aging computers

Investigators have floated idea of forcing Trump to testify under oath.

The special counsel leading the Russia investigation has floated idea of subpoena for President Donald Trump

Bank of Canada says Canadians owe $2 trillion as it mulls next rate hike

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz says Canadians have amassed a $2-trillion mountain of household debt

Most Read