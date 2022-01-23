WATCH: Outdoors, nature and family all themes of this year’s Family Literacy week

Hannah and Lorelai Devries head to the first clue in the Campbell River Family Literacy Week scavenger hunt on Sunday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror Volunteers from Altrusa Campbell River and Campbell River Family Literacy week hand out books to families. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror The books were divided by reading level. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror Families have all week to find these marked scavenger hunt clues throughout the city. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River families are off and running on a week full of learning and exploring the city.

The Campbell River Community Literacy Association launched their annual literacy week on Sunday. Families are invited to take part in a city-wide scavenger hunt to learn about nature in Campbell River, promote reading to the young ones and to be entered to win some prizes.

“This year’s event, thinking about COVID times, is all outdoors,” said Kat Eddy, executive director of the Campbell River Literacy Association. “The theme this year is ‘learning in the great outdoors’. There’s a scavenger hunt in 12 locations around the city. Each family is picking up their passports today and their maps. They’re going to go out to do the scavenger hunt to learn a bit more about our forests and wildlife in Campbell River.”

Families were invited to come down to the Sportsplex on Sunday to pick up their maps, passports and get started on the scavenger hunt. If you missed the event, however, you can still pick up passports and maps at the Sportsplex or at the Community Centre any time this week.

“There are some great prizes,” Eddy said. “There’s $300, $200 and $100 gift card packages from local businesses in town that have things for families. Then if you post a family photo doing the scavenger hunt and tag @campbellriverliteracy you’ll be entered in a draw to win a $250 free professional mini-photo shoot.”

The goal is to celebrate learning and being with family leading up to International Family Literacy Day (Jan. 27). On that day, there will be a livestreamed performance hosted by the Tidemark Theatre for families to enjoy.

Until then, get out there and enjoy the outdoors!

“It’s really about being with your family, spending some time outside, learn about a couple of things that maybe you didn’t know, and enjoying your time together,” Eddy said.

RELATED: Free family livestream in celebration of Literacy Week

CR Literacy has something for everyone



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverEventsLocal News