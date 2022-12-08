The Campbell River Community Centre has been pressed into service as a warming centre for people experiencing homelessness during this past cold snap. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror

Warming Centre activated overnight Dec. 8 – 9

Temperatures forecast to drop below zero Thursday night

Due to below freezing temperatures forecast for tonight (Dec. 8-9), the warming centre at the Campbell River Community Centre will be open.

The warming centre will be open from 10 p.m. on Thursday night until 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. It will be staffed by people with experience working with unhoused individuals, and will ensure support is available to those who need it.

The space is will have warm drinks, snacks, and blankets, and will allow people to have a safe, dry space to warm up.

The city is not expecting to need to open the warming centre later this week, a temperatures are not forecast to fall below zero. However, staff is monitoring the forecast and will advise the public if anything changes.

City of Campbell River to provide overnight warming centre when temperature drops below zero


