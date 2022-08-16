‘Volunteer’ ferry worker’s offer of help rejected

On Aug. 10, BC ferries contacted the Quadra RCMP requesting assistance with a man who was interfering with traffic controllers in the ferry lineups.

The man was not employed by BC Ferries and had taken it upon himself to assist with long lineups to avoid collisions, according to Quadra Island RCMP media relations officer Const. Rebekah Draht.

“While the man had good intentions and was honestly trying to keep motorists safe, he was asked to stop and let the ferry staff do their jobs,” Const. Draht said in her weekly RCMP report. “The self-appointed volunteer was somewhat argumentative at first, then agreed to leave after it was explained why he couldn’t stay there.”

Other files of note from the weekly Quadra Island RCMP report:

Theft of bike

On Aug. 8, a complainant reported that his mountain bike was stolen from his residence sometime in the last day. The bike was later located with a stolen vehicle the following day at Morte Lake Trail. The matter is still under investigation.

Break and enter of a shed

On Aug. 8, a complainant in the Heriot Bay area advised that an unknown man had broken into his shed, but the owner had caught the man before he stole anything.

The owner later discovered the man had also broken a window in an attempt to enter the shed. After confronting the man, he then left on a tan bike with dark shocks with a trailer pulling behind. The suspect was described as 5’ 8”, short dark hair, possibly Caucasian, wearing a dark hoodie and jeans, and had a spider web tattoo on his left hand above his thumb.

Attempted theft from vehicle

On Aug. 9, Quadra RCMP received a report of an attempted theft sometime in the previous evening at the Discovery Island Lodge at Surge Narrows.

The owner advised that someone had smashed the passenger side rear window of his vehicle. The individual then rummaged through papers in the glove box. Thankfully, the complainant had not left anything of value in the vehicle and therefore only had to deal with the loss of the broken window

Wandering man

On Aug. 13, BC ferries staff reported a confused elderly man walking from the BC ferries terminal on Quathiaski Cove up the hill.

A second caller from the hospital confirmed the man had left without being discharged. Officers located the man walking up the hill. The man was cooperative, if somewhat confused, and willingly went back to the hospital. Officers bought the patient coffee to ensure his travels back to the hospital were more comfortable.

If anyone has knowledge of any of these crime or who is responsible, contact the Quadra RCMP at 250-285-3631. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit their web site at www.crimestoppers.ca.

