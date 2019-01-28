Volunteer crew removes garbage from Mary Lake northwest of Campbell River

Group worked for hours to remove trash from site

Photos posted to social media by Campbell River resident Jenny Doyle show garbage strewn about at Mary Lake, northwest of Campbell River. She led of group of volunteers that cleaned up the site on Sunday. Photo courtesy Jenny Doyle

A group of volunteers spent hours cleaning up a wilderness site near Campbell River after illegal dumping turned the outdoor recreation area into a junk yard.

Piles of garbage at Mary Lake, 25 minutes northwest of Campbell River, included a full shower stall, said Campbell River resident Jenny Doyle, who organized the cleanup effort.

“There was a lot of garbage there,” Doyle said. “One thing about that spot on the lake is that a lot of people use it to shoot guns, so there’s lots of shotgun shell casings and broken skeets, there’s lots of glass.”

Photos posted to social media show piles of trash and a fire pit littered with casings. Garbage included a full shower stall, speakers, a television and what appeared to be a burned-out box spring or couch, Doyle said.

The ground was also littered with nails from pallets used for firewood, and fragments of black and orange clay pigeons used by hunters, she said. Surprisingly, there were very few beer cans, possibly a sign that deposit programs work, she said.

Doyle organized the cleanup as a project that involves giving back to the community for a program called the Excellence Seminars. A group of 11 people, including classmates and friends, spent about four hours cleaning up the site. The group included volunteers from as far as Parksville and Nanaimo. Some passers-by also helped out, she said.

In a Facebook post, she thanked everyone who took part.

“Thank you to everyone who is a part of the solution, to those who are committed to leaving the wild places better than they found them for everyone to enjoy,” she said in the post.

Photos taken by Doyle after the cleanup on Sunday show a relatively pristine site. But there’s still a lot of work to be done, she said.

“You could be on your hands and knees picking up little tiny pieces for an eternity,” said Doyle, who manages the Valhalla Pure Outfitters store in Courtenay.

