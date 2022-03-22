Violent Penticton rapist back behind bars, facing new criminal charges

James Allen Pike, 49, was living with his cousin when he breached many of his orders

Convicted rapist James Allen Pike has had his long term supervision release revoked after breaching several of his orders. A danger to society, he is back in jail facing new charges. (File photo)

A man who violently raped a woman in Penticton more than 20 years ago is back in jail facing new charges of breaching his conditions after multiple incidents of violence.

On Feb. 21, the Parole Board of B.C. ruled that “no appropriate program of supervision can be established that would adequately protect society from the risk” of reoffending by convicted rapist James Allen Pike.

At 49, Pike is serving a 10-year long-term supervision order release, following the completion of a two-year, two-month and 28-day sentence for sexual assault causing bodily harm and overcoming resistance and choking.

In July 2001, he attacked a female victim as she was walking alone in Penticton. Pike choked her to the point where she lost consciousness. Pike physically and sexually assaulted her causing serious and ongoing harm.

The most recent victim statement speaks of the ongoing and life-changing negative impacts his crime has had on her. She speaks of the scars on her face that remind her on a daily basis.

Pike’s sentence began in 2003 and expired in 2005 when he started serving time in the community.

His long-term order has been filled with breaches, suspensions and new violent crimes ever since, including three counts of assaulting police officers, uttering death threats, possession of weapons and assault causing bodily harm.

He has a lengthy criminal record that includes numerous prior convictions for criminal harassment, personation, possession of prohibited weapons, assault and others.

Pike also received charges that did not result in convictions for sexual assault, attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

In 2018, a Canada-wide warrant went out for his arrest after he fled his Vancouver halfway house. A police dog found him hiding.

“You have a history of causing serious harm to your victims,” said the recent parole board report.

His last victim speaks of having severe social anxiety that has restricted her enjoyment of life. She attests to the harm that her victimization has had on her own children.

Pike’s behaviour while in custody is abysmal, with him being violently and verbally abusive toward staff members on many occasions, says the parole board report.

His community supervision behaviour is also poor. He was last reviewed by the Board in April 2021. He did not follow COVID-19 protocols, became agitated and frustrated with other people and he reacted badly to quarantine after he tested positive for COVID.

In March 2021, the board cancelled his suspension as recommended, but determined he would be better served living with family in the community.

His cousin took him in and tried to teach Pike to read and write and also helped him get a job.

That housing situation also dissolved quickly and violently.

“You were unable to manage your emotions in the community while living at their home and you breached your alcohol condition, which is a serious breach,” said the board report. “Your cousin had to leave his home in order to feel safe and provide safety for his child.”

Pike admitted to throwing around furniture and taking a hammer to his cousin but only in what he claimed was self-defence.

The board is recommending that Pike spend another year in jail after which he will be released under the long-term supervision order.

