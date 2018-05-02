VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

Rotarians and other volunteers were busy Wednesday morning putting the finishing touches on a new viewing deck at the Tyee Spit.

Rotary Club of Campbell River president Ian Baikie was on hand to help bring to completion the long-time joint project by the local Rotary Club and the City of Campbell River, among others.

“We’re happy to help the community in terms of providing a beautiful amenity,” he said.

Backgrounder: Rotary to rebuild Dick Murphy Park platform

Other partners throughout the project have included DCD Pile Driving, Onsite Engineering, DKS Industries, Home Hardware, Az-Tec Freight, A.J. Forsyth, Upland Ready-Mix and Fastenal Canada.

With Dave Allin of Az-Tec at his crane, Rotary president Ian Baikie and project supervisor Jeff King guided the 10 nearly-two-tonne concrete-and-galvanized-steel slabs firmly into the place on the frame. They started about 8 a.m. and installed the last piece shortly after 9:30 a.m. Each slab measures eight feet by eight feet, to make up a deck that measures 16 wide by 40 feet long.

For the most part, the process went smoothly, though Baikie and King faced the odd bump putting the slabs in place.

“The worst part is trying to get them together because they didn’t want to go,” Allin said, adding with a smile, ” My part was easy.”

The volunteers started the night before by moving the crane and other supplies and equipment to the site, finishing around 11 p.m. This phase, though, only marks the tail end of a lengthy process.

“Rotarians have been constructing this structure over the last couple of months…. It’s been a long project,” Baikie said. “The city’s been very helpful…. They’re going to look after making it nice on the uplands side.”

If it does not look like a lot has been going on at the platform, that is because the work has been going on behind the scenes.

“The welding was done last fall,” King said.

Beyond the lengthy planning work with the city, the Rotary Club had been overseeing work on the structure since last October. Baikie says the aim was to do almost all of the construction off site in order to reduce the environment footprint at the spit.

“To make it environmentally friendly, we built it off site and brought it here, so we wouldn’t have any works happening over the water, save the dropping in,” he said.

While the previous deck was made of wood, Baikie said the choice of steel and concrete for this project will save additional expenses in the future by extending the lifespan of the structure and reducing required maintenance at the site. He expects it should last for more than 50 years.

A major problem of the old deck was rot, which had gotten into parts of the deck like the pilings.

“We think we’ve actually added value,” he said. “The whole theme here was to get some longevity out of it.”

If working off site reduced the environmental impact, it did provide the occasional challenge.

“I think the moving was the biggest part of it, how to fabricate it in pieces and then move it here,” King said.

The project represents a $50,000 joint effort between the city and Rotary, though Baikie said the initial estimate was higher because it had been based on a wooden structure. With the club’s involvement, the city provided $25,000 or half of the project, with Rotary and other partners chipping in with financial and in-kind donations for the other half.

This project provided an opportunity for the club to provide some “sweat equity.” Many businesses and individuals also stepped forward to help provide supplies or labour. For some like Allin, who has used his crane for other community efforts in the past like the “duck drop,” helping out is just routine.

The final touches at the site include the safety railing, which Baikie says will be installed as soon as possible, meaning the public should again be able to use the platform to take in the sights at Tyee Spit soon.

Previous story
UPDATED: 60-year-old man dead after motorcycle hits city bus in Courtenay
Next story
Campbell River experiencing huge construction growth

Just Posted

VIDEO: Volunteers install viewing platform at Campbell River’s Tyee Spit

Most of work done off site in recent months to reduce eco-footprint

Student divers to collect sea critters for Campbell River’s Discovery Passage Aquarium

Slurp guns, sea lettuce and grunt sculpins – if it’s not some… Continue reading

City of Campbell River aims to make downtown safer by the summer

Plans to open Safer Downtown office, add bylaw officer and build connections with public group

Campbell River experiencing huge construction growth

Building permits up 41 per cent in first quarter of 2018 compared to same time last year

Bylaw calls go down while parking tickets go up in 2017 in Campbell River

For the first time in five years, the overall number of calls in to bylaw enforcement decreased

Mike’s Mirror Minute…with Mike Coulter of the Campbell River ATV Club

He has no idea what’s about to happen, but he’s a good sport about it, anyway

B.C. man loses appeal to get 10 dogs back after more than 100 animals seized

Animals seized from a property north of Williams Lake described as “distressed”

B.C. Appeal Court rejects class action lawsuit aimed at Cold-FX

Man was suing over advertising that said product offered ‘immediate relief of cold and flu symptoms’

Man who died in women’s washroom wall in Calgary mall climbed into vent

His body was found on Monday morning by a maintenance worker

PHOTOS: Flood damage extensive in B.C. Interior

Images from the flooding in Nazko near Quesnel

Andrew Weaver proposes bill to promote socially, environmentally friendly business

B.C. Green Party Leader said B.C. could be first province to offer new option

Cities should compensate small businesses affected by construction: report

Organization estimates construction causes $100,000 in losses to a business each year

B.C. NDP names small business task force

Trio to tour province looking for economic growth input

Province issues funds to combat invasive plants

Victoria doles out nearly $8 million to 34 provincial municipalities, groups, regional districts

Most Read