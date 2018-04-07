VIDEO: Trudeau calls for greater transparency from political parties

Prime Minister claimed that Liberals “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling for greater transparency from opposition parties when it comes to fundraising.

Following a tour through the oil sands in Fort McMurray Friday, Trudeau first commented on another hot topic issue in the country: the latest probe into misuse of Facebook data by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica.

READ MORE: Victoria firm tied to Facebook scandal got $100K from feds in 2017

WATCH: Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Facebook said this week that as many as 87 million users could have had their personal information compromised, including an estimated 600,000 across Canada.

“This is a new area in our society that we have to be very vigilant about, because people’s lives can be altered or damaged if the wrong information gets out,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau claimed that the Liberal party has “raised the bar” when it comes to openness and transparency, with the media invited to every fundraising event, including a dinner hosted Thursday night in Vancouver.

He then said opposition parties should also be more transparent with fundraising efforts.

The prime minister said it’s important to improve public confidence in the political system.

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

