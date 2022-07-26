Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaEdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis
Next story
Puppy love: Lytton wildfire crew gets paws-itively delightful surprise

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear plays Spirit Square July 28. Photo contributed
The voice and strength of Dakota Bear’s Hip-Hop artistry at Spirit Square Thursday, July 28

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. Photo supplied by City of Campbell River
Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program