Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks
Next story
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: 1 man dead following early-morning stabbing in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Campbell River Storm’s Kye Benoche charges in on net during Oct. 8 game versus Oceanside Generals. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Storm still top Junior B team in B.C. despite no home ice advantage

Mainroad North Island Contracting is warning drivers of the possibility of flash freezing on Hwy 19 between Horne Lake Road and Campbell River on Friday, Jan 7. File photo
Road maintenance company advises of slippery section of Highway 19

Mainroad photo
Mainroad will be removing dangerous trees on Jan. 10 between Woss and Sayward

Mail delivery is delayed again today. File photo.
Canada Post suspends mail delivery in Campbell River