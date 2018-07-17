Adam Kveton Photo This sand sculpture by Peter Vogelaar looks like it’s enjoying a bit of a cool-down on Sunday, July 15, just a few hours before sculptors had to stop their work and make way for the judges.

VIDEO: Life’s a beach at this B.C. sand sculpting contest

More than $50,000 was up for grabs at the annual contest held in Parksville

After many hours of sculpting over fours days, the winners of the Quality Foods Sand Sculpting Competition were announced on Sunday, July 15.

With $53,000 in prize money to give out in total, top prizes of $2,600 and $5,200 went to Peter Vogelaar in the solo category for his Jimi Hendrix-inspired sculpture, and to Jacinthe Trudel and Jonathan Bouchard in the doubles competition for their two-sided turtle.

People’s choice awards will be given away at the end of the exhibition portion of the event, which continues until August 19. The sculptures will continue to be viewable until then.

 

