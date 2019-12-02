VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

If you look up to the skies over Richmond next week, you might just see a record-breaking flight.

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane. The plane, a six-passenger DHC-2 de Havilland Beaver, will be retrofitted with a 750 horsepower all-electric magni500 propulsion system.

The plane is scheduled to lunch for its test flight from the Vancouver International Airport South Terminal on Dec. 11. In a statement, the company said finished installing the batteries, tested the electronic systems, installed wings and rigged up flight controls as well as running a full-power test run on the ground.

Harbour Air, which flies to the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Whistler, Seattle and the Sunshine Coast, became the first airline in North America to go carbon-neutral by buying carbon offsets in 2007.

