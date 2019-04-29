Video captures violence and chaos in Surrey neighbourhood

Wake Up Surrey group posted footage of the incident on Facebook. Police believe it ‘may be linked’ to gangs.

A dramatic video showing violence and chaos in a Surrey neighbourhood has been getting attention on social media.

Grassroots anti-gang violence lobbying group Wake Up Surrey shared the video on its Facebook page, calling on police and politicians to “control the situation of law and order.”

According to the Facebook post, the incident happened last Saturday (April 27) near 135A Street and 89A Avenue.

The footage shows several cars driving at high speeds on a residential street, seemingly chasing one another.

At one point, a man appears to be hit by a car.

The Now-Leader contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about the incident.

Corporal Elenore Sturko said police are investigating “an incident of dangerous driving and assault involving multiple individuals and vehicles in the Newton area on Saturday night.”

She said that police were called to the scene at about 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

“Upon arrival, officers located three males who were involved in the incident,” she said. “All three males were transported to hospital, two with minor injuries and one with serious injuries.”

Sturko said two police seized a Nissan Maxima and a Ford Taurus at the scene. She said investigators believe the people involved “are known to each other and this may be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

Sturko said police are looking for other suspects as well as a red Dodge Caravan, black Volkswagon Jetta and a burgundy Honda Accord.

“Although some initial reports indicated shots had been fired in this incident, police can confirm that no shots were fired.Investigators are aware of videos of this incident that are circulating on social media and ask if anyone has video of the incident or has information about this event or the individuals involved to please contact them.”

The Surrey RCMP line is 604-599-0502 and Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.



