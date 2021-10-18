VIDEO: Campbell River Crime Stoppers look for help identifying suspected car thief

Short clip shows vehicle being driven away from Mae Mae Hotel on Oct. 5

Campbell River Crime Stoppers is reaching out to the public for help identifying a car theft suspect.

They have released video of a man approaching a maroon station wagon at the Mae Mae Hotel in Campbell River on Oct. 5 just after 6 p.m.

The suspect appears to have a key fob, which he uses to opens the back door and the trunk before getting into the drivers seat and pulling out of the parking lot.

Const. Maury Tyre with the Campbell River RCMP said the organization has seen a small increase in car thefts recently.

“But most of them have been thefts when keys have been left unattended, or vehicles have been left open with keys in them,” he added.

Tyre stressed the importance of locals securing vehicles and removing all their valuables when leaving cars unattended.

“Over 90 per cent of thefts from vehicles in our community happen when doors have been left unlocked and unfortunately vehicle thefts happen to occur very much the same way, as people forget their keys in their car or they leave them laying around in social situations with people they don’t know and often shouldn’t trust.

“Especially in new vehicles with push button start, it’s very important to determine how close your key is required to be to open or start your vehicle and then store your keys well away from the vehicle.”

Anyone with information on the Oct. 5 theft can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or use the P3Tips App, and reference File #21-14088.



