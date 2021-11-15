An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

VIDEO: Barge on the loose in choppy waters runs aground near Vancouver walkway

Stanley Park and Seawall have been closed due to waves and strong winds

An unmoored barge appears to have run aground at a Vancouver beach, according to videos posted to social media.

According to Jorge Amigo, a barge appears to have broken free and was careening towards the Burrard Bridge, propelled by strong winds and choppy waves. The barge ran aground about a kilometre away from the bridge.

The storm that has hit much of the province has battered Vancouver, with the city closing Stanley Park and the Seawall for fear of strong waves in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for more information.

