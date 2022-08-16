VIDEO: 56-metre cargo ship removed from Desolation Sound

The MV Mini Fusion was removed from Doctor Bay in Desolation Sound, B.C. in July 2022. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard the MV Mini Fusion is loaded aboard a submersible drydock in Desolation Sound, B.C. The drydock is then refloated in order to transport the Mini Fusion to Campbell River. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard The MV Mini Fusion arrives at Duncan Bay near Campbell River aboard a submersible drydock. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard The MV Mini Fusion is deconstructed in Campbell River which includes salvaging of appropriate materials, recycling of scrap metal and ensuring strict controls on the disposal of hazardous waste. Photo courtesy Canadian Coast Guard

A 56-metre cargo ship abandoned and anchored in Doctor Bay, Desolation Sound has been removed and taken to Campbell River for deconstruction.

The Canadian Coast Guard had received complaints about the (MV) Mini Fusion in 2020 and removed it under the Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessel Act. It is currently being deconstructed by Marine Recycling Corporation following a competitive bid process. The contract requires that the work to be carried out in an environmentally compliant manner, including salvaging of appropriate materials and recycling of scrap metal, ensuring strict controls on the disposal of hazardous waste, and closely managing the health and safety of those working on the project.

Under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada is working to reduce the number of vessels of concern in Canadian waters, and minimize their impact on coastal communities, the environment and the public.

“Wrecked and abandoned vessels are a serious concern due to the risks they pose to sensitive marine ecosystems and communities. The Government of Canada is taking action to remove these potential polluters, and help communities keep coastal waters clean and safe,” Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said ina press release.

In 2021, the Canadian Coast Guard removed hazardous substances from the vessel to protect the surrounding waters from the risk of pollution, including removing 32 cubic metres (32,000 litres) of fuel, oil and oily waste water. Despite this work, the vessel was assessed as a hazard by the Canadian Coast Guard and it was deemed that deconstruction of the vessel was required to fully mitigate the hazard it presented to the marine environment.

In July 2022, the MV Mini Fusion was transported from Doctor Bay to Duncan Bay near Campbell River for deconstruction. To minimize the risk to the environment, the MV Mini Fusion was placed on a submersible drydock. The Canadian Coast Guard maintained an on-water presence to monitor the disposition of the vessel during the transit of the MV Mini Fusion to Duncan Bay.

The Wrecked, Abandoned or Hazardous Vessels Act became law in 2019 thanks to the Oceans Protection Plan and helps protect the environment while reducing the burden on taxpayers. The Act strengthens owner responsibility and liability for their vessels; makes it illegal to abandon your boat; and gives the federal government more powers to take action against problem vessels before they can pose even greater problems at greater costs.

“Through the Oceans Protection Plan, we’re keeping our oceans safe. Thanks to the Plan, we’ve been able to remove hundreds of hazardous ships from our water that could pose a dangerous threat to safe navigation, including vessels like this one nearing the end of its life. By working together, we can keep vessels of concern out of our waters, and keep communities, the environment, and our economy safe for all Canadians,” Omar Alghabra, Minister of Transport, said.

The Canadian Coast Guard maintains a national inventory of vessels of concern and is assessing the risks associated with each of the reported problem vessels to prioritize actions on high risk vessels. Vessels of concern in British Columbia can be reported to the Canadian Coast Guard by calling toll-free at 1-800-889-8852 or visiting: https://www.ccg-gcc.gc.ca/contact/awah-ienad-eng.html

The Oceans Protection Plan is a Canadian success story. When Indigenous Peoples, industry, communities, academia, and government work together to protect our environment, grow our economy, and support good jobs across the country, we deliver real results. A renewed and expanded Oceans Protection Plan will keep our oceans and coasts healthy, advance reconciliation, and build a clean future for our children and grandchildren.

Quick Facts

MV Mini Fusion was constructed in 1990 in Japan as a general cargo ship. It was 346 gross tons and 56 metres (185 feet) in length.

MV Mini Fusion was previously known as the MV Ocean Lady and was employed by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) to transport 76 Tamil migrants to British Columbia in 2009.

The submersible drydock called “Cannonball” used for the transportation and deconstruction platform for this operation is capable of lifting vessels up to 1,100 tons.

Since 2016, the Government of Canada has dedicated $3.5 billion to the Oceans Protection Plan, making it the largest investment Canada has ever made to protect its coasts and waterways.

Since 2016, under the Oceans Protection Plan, the Government of Canada has funded almost 500 projects to remove and dispose of abandoned boats across Canada and has made it illegal to abandon your boat in Canada’s waters.

