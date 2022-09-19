Pall bearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top into St. George’s Chapel, followed by King Charles III and members of the Royal family, in Windsor, England, Monday Sept. 19, 2022, for the committal service for Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen, who died aged 96 on Sept. 8, will be buried at Windsor alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool Photo via AP)

Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Longest-serving monarch died on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne

B.C. will salute Queen Elizabeth II with ceremonies and a march through its capital city today as she’s laid to rest in England.

The U.K.’s longest-reigning monarch and Canada’s most long-standing head of state died at the age of 96 on Sept. 8, capping an unprecedented reign of seven decades. The week has seen the world celebrate her consistent stoic presence, while many reflect on the institution of the monarchy, its place going forward and the associated consequences of colonialism.

Dignitaries, celebrities and members of the public from around the world attended the Westminster Abbey service before a military procession began escorting the queen’s coffin en route to Windsor Castle in front of an estimated one million people lining in the streets.

A procession will also be held in the streets of Victoria on Monday. The events begin at the B.C. legislature at around 9:45 a.m. with marches by the Naden Band of the Royal Canadian Navy and a 100-person Guard of Honour made up of members of Maritime Forces Pacific.

Then the Netherlands Centennial Carillon will chime 96 times to mark the queen’s life, before Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin and Premier John Horgan proceed down the legislature steps and the Vice-Regal Salute is played. A 21-gun salute will also take place on Belleville Street.

Austin, Horgan and other dignitaries will join the procession before it heads through downtown Victoria to Christ Church Cathedral (930 Burdett Ave.). The procession will go down Government Street, turn onto Fort Street and turn one last time at Quadra Street before reaching the church. The ceremony at the church will include addresses from various provincial government and Victoria religious figures. It can be live-streamed at https://www.christchurchcathedral.bc.ca/live.

The march will be broadcast from approximately 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. at https://www.leg.bc.ca/.

As of 8 a.m., roads around the legislature will be closed and roads along the procession route will be shut down as of 9 a.m. Quadra Street and other roads in the area of the Christ Church Cathedral will remain closed as needed during the ceremony itself. All roads are anticipated to be reopened by 1:30 p.m.

Official state funeral for Queen Elizabeth concludes in London as mourners watch

