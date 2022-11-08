VicPD hopes witnesses with more information will come forward after a double stabbing on Nov. 6 around 1 a.m. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria police seek footage after Sunday morning double stabbing

VicPD says there may be witnesses left to share information

Police seek witnesses and video after a Victoria stabbing sent two people to hospital early Sunday morning.

People flagged down Victoria officers working in the 700-block of Courtney Street on Nov. 6 just after 1 a.m. after a nearby altercation. Officers located two people suffering from potentially life-threatening stab wounds and provided immediate first aid until paramedics arrived. Both people were transported to hospital with injuries now considered non-life-threatening.

The Victoria Police Department said in a Monday (Nov. 7) afternoon statement that there have been no arrests but early investigation does not indicate risk to the general public.

Investigators with VicPD’s major crimes unit believe there may be video of the incident and witnesses who have not yet spoken with investigators.

Anyone with footage or information is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1.

