VicPD Chief Const. Del Manak says the high cost of living in Greater Victoria is largely behind the department’s one-time offer of $20,000 to up to 12 experienced police members who join the force. (Black Press Media file photo)

‘Victoria Police Department offering $20,000 bonus to entice veteran frontline cops’

Incentive set for 12 experienced officers to work in Victoria and Esquimalt

Luring officers to work in Victoria and Esquimalt comes right down to cash as Victoria Police Department is offering more than $200,000 in bonuses in a bid to recruit 12 new officers.

VicPD is offering experienced police officers a one-time $20,000 incentive to join the force, as a way to address ongoing frontline resource shortages.

“While Victoria is a beautiful place to live and work, it is also one of the most expensive places in Canada to live,” Chief Del Manak said in a news release.

Experienced police officers serving with other Canadian police departments can be hired and work after qualifying with B.C. provincial policing standards, reducing the turnaround time for hiring to days or weeks.

VicPD does not provide relocation or travel expenses for officers hired from other jurisdictions.

