Skydiving landing area located near the Arbutus Meadows Events Centre in Nanoose Bay. (Google maps)

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident in Nanoose Bay

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

A tragic skydiving incident Sunday in Nanoose Bay has claimed the life of a 34-year-old man.

The Victoria man, whose identity has not been released pending further investigation, was an experienced parachutist, with more than 1,000 jumps, according to Gord Gauvin, owner of Skydive Vancouver Island.

The incident took placed at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Gauvin said the man was attempting an advanced high-speed maneuvre called swooping.

His impact with the ground was “catastrophic”, said Gauvin, adding the man succumbed to his injuries immediately.

“The parachutist had a high amount of experience with this maneuvre and was a coach and instructor within the sport of skydiving,” Gauvin said in a release. “The skydiving community is a small one on Vancouver Island and together we grieve the loss of our friend and brother.”

READ MORE: 98-year-old jumps out of an airplane over Parksville Qualicum Beach

Andy Watson of the B.C. Coroners Service said: “I can confirm we are investigating a death from yesterday – it was related to a skydiving incident. We are investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means a male came to his unexpected death.”

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Parksville

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media
Next story
Don’t criticize China’s treatment of Hong Kong, Beijing warns Canada

Just Posted

Dog rescued from bottom of well by Oyster River Fire Department

Mini the chihuahua mix fell more than 20 feet

Campbell River teen produces quarantine musical

Ryver Santos Cegnar performed for friends and family over Facebook

Campbell River volleyball player invited to national team training camp

Emoni Bush will join Volleyball Canada’s U20 women’s virtual summer program

Campbell Riverite advancing to quarter-finals of Maxim Cover Girl Contest

‘Now it’s do or die time,’ said local model and DJ Kristy Watkins

Defenceman re-signs with Campbell River Storm

Grady Franklin of Deloraine, Man. ready to return to Campbell River

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident in Nanoose Bay

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

RCMP searching for missing Langford teens in Cowichan Valley

Pair were headed to Lake Cowichan/Youbou area, last heard from in North Cowichan

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Most Read