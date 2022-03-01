Victoria city council will vote March 3 on whether to cut ties with one of their twin cities, Khabarovsk, Russia. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria city council will vote March 3 on whether to cut ties with one of their twin cities, Khabarovsk, Russia. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Victoria considers suspending ties with twin city in Russia

Coun. Stephen Andrew bringing motion to council March 3

Victoria city council will vote Thursday on whether to suspend its relationship with its twin city in Khabarovsk, Russia.

The idea of twin cities, or sister cities, was thought up by U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, with the goal of building bonds between different people and cultures around the world. Victoria’s twin cities include Napier, New Zealand; Suzhou, China; Morioka, Japan; and Khabarovsk, Russia.

In light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Couns. Stephen Andrew, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, and Geoff Young are calling on council to temporarily cut ties with Khabarovsk.

“I think it really is a strong message for the Ukrainian-Canadian community in Greater Victoria that we stand with them,” Andrew told Black Press Media.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Vancouver Island group stands with Ukraine through sunflower rock paintings

He said at the municipal level there are few concrete steps available to aid in stopping the war, but that he hopes if the city suspends ties with Khabarovsk it will add to the global pressure against Russia.

If the war continues, Andrew said he will consider bringing forward a new motion to permanently end their relationship. Victoria and Khabarovsk have been twin cities since May 1990.

Council will vote on the suspension at Thursday’s committee of the whole meeting.

READ ALSO: B.C. politicians push stronger efforts for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City CouncilCity of VictoriaRussiaUkraineVictoria

Previous story
Man in custody following fatal downtown Victoria stabbing
Next story
Liberals to keep temporary Veterans Affairs staff hired to eliminate backlogs

Just Posted

NDP critic for Veterans Affairs asks about the backlogs during Feb. 4 Question Period. Photo courtesy Youtube
Liberals to keep temporary Veterans Affairs staff hired to eliminate backlogs

Sophie O’Brien “running WYLD” in June 2021. Photo Courtesy Sophie O’Brien.
Strathcona Park Lodge program manager working to establish camp scholarship fund

Timberline senior boys basketball team celebrates after securing a spot in the 2022 provincial tournament. Submitted photo
Timberline boys hustle way to B.C. basketball championships

Campbell River will be taking part in this year’s Black Balloon Day on March 6, commemorating the 26 people who died due to toxic drugs in Campbell River, as well as the thousands who have died around the province. (file photo)
Black Balloon day commemorates those lost to toxic drug crisis