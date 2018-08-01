A vehicle ended up on its roof after being hit by a car that police say ran a red light at Highway 19 and 16th Ave. on Tuesday, July 31. RCMP photo

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it over, sending one person to hospital, Campbell River RCMP say.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at noon Tuesday at Tamarack (Highway 19) and 16th Ave. Police, ambulance and the fire department attended the two vehicle collision in which police say a car ran a red light and struck the SUV.

The SUV was travelling north bound on Tamarack Street, (Hwy 19) at the intersection of 16th Avenue. Campbell river RCMP said in a press release that a car travelling westbound on 16th Avenue, failed to stop at the red light and entered onto Tamarack Street, striking the SUV on its side. The SUV flipped upside down as a result of the impact.

Campbell River Fire Department, Ambulance and RCMP were immediately on scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Intersections are the most likely location for collisions to happen,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP. “Failing to yield, failing to stop and distracted driving are the leading causes of collisions.”

The Campbell River RCMP are continuing the investigation with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services Unit. Charges under the Highway Traffic Act have been laid.

For more information on Road Safety, follow this the link to ICBC: “Understanding why crashes happen”

Previous story
Contract care homes mean more hospital deaths: seniors advocate
Next story
Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Just Posted

Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it… Continue reading

12-year-old Campbell River boy’s bike stolen

Few things are more typical of a sunny summer day than riding… Continue reading

Smoke from Eurasian wildfires contributes to air advisory

Uptick in particulate matter likely caused by blazes overseas

Extreme wildfire risk prompts ‘high risk activity’ ban

Restrictions come into effect as firefighters bring Strathcona Park flare-ups under control

UPDATE: Alcohol involved in jet ski and boat collision near Campbell River

Investigators not sure if alcohol was contributing factor in incident

Campbell River Mirror’s Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend raises funds for charities

Music lovers tapped their toes for a good cause last weekend at… Continue reading

Miracle Treat Day returns Aug. 9 in support of BC Children’s Hospital

Annual Dairy Queen Blizzard fundraiser now in its 16th year

1 person dead, another missing after float plane crashes in B.C. lake

Rescue crews are rushing to the scene

Halifax to test palm trees in harsh winter climate

Nine palm trees have been planted in four Halifax parks, although the jury is out on whether they can survive winter

Killer whale pushing dead calf gets support from her pod

Researchers and whale watchers have spotted the orca known as J35 holding the calf above the water since July 24

BC Hockey League names Vernon Vipers voice top broadcaster

Graham Turnbull selected BCHL broadcaster of the year

Hot air balloon takes B.C. neighbourhood by surprise

A hot air balloon landed on a road in Dilworth Mountain Estates July 31

Kamloops teen who died at COG ‘had a really caring soul’

Sam Thacker was with Adison Davies at the Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna before she died.

Here’s how to protect your data at the border

B.C. residents warned to turn off their phones at the border

Most Read