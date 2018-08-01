Vehicle rolled over onto roof after being t-boned in Campbell River intersection

A vehicle ended up on its roof after being hit by a car that police say ran a red light at Highway 19 and 16th Ave. on Tuesday, July 31. RCMP photo

A car running a red light hit a SUV and flipped it over, sending one person to hospital, Campbell River RCMP say.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at noon Tuesday at Tamarack (Highway 19) and 16th Ave. Police, ambulance and the fire department attended the two vehicle collision in which police say a car ran a red light and struck the SUV.

The SUV was travelling north bound on Tamarack Street, (Hwy 19) at the intersection of 16th Avenue. Campbell river RCMP said in a press release that a car travelling westbound on 16th Avenue, failed to stop at the red light and entered onto Tamarack Street, striking the SUV on its side. The SUV flipped upside down as a result of the impact.

Campbell River Fire Department, Ambulance and RCMP were immediately on scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Intersections are the most likely location for collisions to happen,” said Cpl. Ron Vlooswyk of the Campbell River RCMP. “Failing to yield, failing to stop and distracted driving are the leading causes of collisions.”

The Campbell River RCMP are continuing the investigation with the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Services Unit. Charges under the Highway Traffic Act have been laid.

For more information on Road Safety, follow this the link to ICBC: “Understanding why crashes happen”