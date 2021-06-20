Vandal spray paints multiple vehicles around Rockland

Residents discover lines of blue spray paint on vehicles morning of June 20.

Police in Campbell River are looking to catch a vandal blue-handed, after over a dozen vehicles were spray painted around Rockland last night or early this morning.

Several residents reported finding lines of blue spray paint marked on their car on the morning of June 20.

Anja Smith and her family had not one but three vehicles painted overnight, which she discovered on her way to work in the morning.

“I wanted to cry, and I was mad,” said Smith.

A neighbour of Smith’s boyfriend may have video of the perpetrator, she said.

Garrett Lee, whose Subaru BRZ was painted along its side, also found a screw with the same blue paint drilled into one of the vehicle’s tires.

Lee said he had mostly cleaned up the paint, but that the vehicle’s wrap is now scuffed.

Jacob Kennedy’s Mazda 3 was also found with a line of blue paint along the rear of the vehicle, not far from Lee’s Subaru.

“I got the bulk off it,” said Kennedy, who works at a dealership. “I’m taking it to our detail shop tomorrow, and they’re going to take care of the rest of it.”

Smith, Lee and Kennedy all reported the damage to their respective vehicles to Campbell River RCMP.

Anyone with details about the crime can contact Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or Campbell River Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

