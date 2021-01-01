Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)

Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

Vancouver Island’s first baby of the year was born just before 2 a.m. in Nanaimo on Friday morning.

Parents Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their 9 pound 12 ounce newborn son into the world at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital at 1:54 a.m. They named him Gerald Patrick Doughty.

Island Health confirmed Gerald is also the first baby boy to be born in B.C. in 2021.

READ ALSO: Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

B.C.’s New Year’s baby girl was born just 21 minutes after midnight at Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, weighing 7 pounds 4 ounces. Parents Catherine Harrison and Darcy Doberstein haven’t named her yet.

In Victoria, the first baby of 2021 was born at 2:51 at Victoria General Hospital to parents Brandie and Michael Siegel. Link Siegel weighs 8 pounds 10 ounces.

In 2020 and 2019, B.C.’s New Year’s baby was born at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BirthsHospitalsIsland HealthNanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

Just Posted

Chris and Taylor Doughty welcomed their son into the world at 1:54 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (Courtesy of Island Health)
Vancouver Island’s New Year’s baby born in Nanaimo two hours after midnight

Gerald Patrick Doughty weighs 9 pounds 12 ounces

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
‘We will no longer sit on the sidelines,’ says North Island mayors on fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Firefighters work to put out an apartment building fire at the corner of Dogwood Street and 9th Avenue in Campbell River, B.C. on April 8, 2020. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Fire crews faced interesting and busy year in 2020

Apartment fire, Walmart arson notable incidents of the year

The City of Campbell River has produced a new video of people touting the benefits of the fitness classes offered at the Sportsplex and Community Centre, entitled Be Fit For Life. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
COPING WITH COVID: City employees adapt on the fly to COVID-19

SPECIAL REPORT: City services interact with the community on a personal level

From left are CNA project coordinator Morgan Ostler, Paulette and Raymond Lavoie and CNA project coordinator Kim Barry when the Lavoies received their certification. Photo supplied by CNA.
Campbellton residents acknowledged for their benefit to community

Campbellton Neighbourhood Association recognizes couple

A woman enters BC Women’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, January 7, 2007. (Richard Lam/CP PHOTO)
B.C.’s first baby of 2021 born in Vancouver, 21 minutes after midnight

Canada’s first New Year’s baby of 2021 appears to have been born in Quebec

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wearing protective equipment check in at the international departures at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, December 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Liberals say testing rules for air travellers land Jan.7, urge people to prepare

Travellers who receive a negative test result must still complete the mandatory 14-day quarantine

(Bridging Gaps Foundation photo)
Group targeted with anti-Islam hate speech while hosting ‘Meet a Muslim’ booth in Vancouver

Bridging Gaps Foundation said incident highlights how much work Canada still needs to do

Canada’s Thomas Harley (5) and Dylan Cozens (22) celebrate a goal during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action against Finland, in Edmonton, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada tops pool at world junior hockey championship with dominant 4-1 win over Finland

Canadians play Czech Republic in quarter-final action Saturday

Riverside Resort in Qualicum Beach. (Google photo)
Vancouver Island man airlifted to hospital after stabbing during campground fight

46-year-old victim recovering after incident in Qualicum Beach

An online petition has been launched urging the province to extend the winter break by two weeks, as students prepare to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Black Press Media files)
COVID-19: Petition calls on B.C. to extend students’ winter break

Students are set to return to classrooms Monday, Jan. 4

Flames shot out of a window on the fourth floor of Lewis Apartments on Lewis Street Thursday afternoon. Several people were injured in the fire. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
One dead following apartment fire in Duncan New Year’s Eve

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that one person has died following… Continue reading

Most Read