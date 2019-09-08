Highway 4 near Cameron Lake is closed following a crash tonight, Sept. 8. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island’s Highway 4 closed at Cameron Lake after crash

Motorists advised of head-on crash, highway could be closed for hours

A crash has completely closed Highway 4 near Cameron Lake.

According to Drive B.C., the vehicle incident Sunday night has a 21-kilometre stretch of highway closed between Maebelle Road and Chalet Road, from six kilometres east of Cathedral Grove to one kilometre east of Port Alberni. The highway was expected to re-open at 3 a.m. No detour is available in that area.

A motorist near the crash scene said fire crews advised that the head-on crash would have the highway closed for two to six hours.

Earlier Sunday, about 8:30 p.m., the Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department advised motorists that a crash at Highway 19 and Northwest Bay Road had the highway closed in both directions, and that scene was cleared at 9 p.m.

For coverage of recent car crashes in the Nanaimo area, click here.


