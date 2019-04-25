Being military, Marc Bedard has privileged access to the Snowbirds. Click the link to see more of his shots.

Vancouver Island shutterbugs submit their favourite Snowbirds pics

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in Comox for their annual spring training in preparation for this year’s air show circuit. We put the call out for photographers in the area to send us their Snowbirds photos from this year’s spring training and the response was great. Here’s a slide show of submissions, with photo credits embedded into the video.

Previous story
B.C.-based vodka maker apologizes for posting photo of teen with drink
Next story
RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Just Posted

Campbell River man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute, knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

Charstate Community Garden almost ready for seeds

Still room on the sign-up list to get a plot at Campbell River’s newest community garden

‘Two Campbell Rivers’: new report sheds light on history of drug use in a boom-and-bust city

Wave of overdose deaths prompted study into the local drivers of substance use

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at car dealership in Campbell River turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

BC Transit adds hospital bus stop, responding to public feedback

About 1,600 signed petition for bus stop to be added to Campbell River route

VIDEO: Killer whales hunt for seals in Vancouver harbour

Bigg’s killer whales feed on marine mammals like seals, sea lions, dolphins and even other whales

After two failed pregnancies, B.C. couple expecting identical girl triplets

Pregnancies of this type are incredibly rare

Amber alert issued for 5-year-old Ontario boy

Ethan Montes is believed to be in the company of his mother, 47-year-old Juliet Mohammed

Blaine, Wash. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into B.C., granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Island man in ‘serious but stable’ condition after domestic dispute results in knife wounds

33-year-old woman in custody for assault causing bodily harm

RCMP arrest B.C. man following threatening Vaisakhi Facebook post

Post made reference to pressure cooker bomb at massive Surrey parade

Another illegal dump of 200 Dungeness crab discovered in northern B.C.

DFO confident new site related to larger April 2 dump

Northern B.C. high school student reaches 100,000 followers on YouTube

Voice actor, animator, Jericho Fortune has more than 30-million views on his channel GTAGAMER222

University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

Andrew Milner, 19, was in his second year with the University of Calgary’s basketball program

Most Read