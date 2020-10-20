A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)

Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

A bear that officials believe killed a llama remains on the lam.

On Oct. 19 just after 4 p.m., Saanich police were called for a bear on a property in the 4700-block of West Saanich Road. The bear had killed one of the homeowner’s livestock, a llama.

Officers on scene saw the bear flee and while B.C. Conservation Service members attended as well, none could locate the bear.

Officials noted the bear is not frightened of humans and could return to the area overnight. Plans are in place to re-attend however anyone who sees the bear in the area is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department at 250-475-4321 or B.C. Conservation Service, 1-877-952-RAPP (#7277 on a cell phone).

Officers recommend residents be alert and aware of this latest bear incident and take measures to protect any livestock or pets they may have.

