The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Sept. 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Vancouver Island residents gearing up to vote remotely for Sept. 20 election

Victoria, Saanich-Gulf Islands ridings lead for mail-in ballot requests

Vancouver Island is famous for its abundant wildlife, delicious food and ocean shores — and mail-in voters, apparently.

Six out of the top 10 ridings where special ballot voting kits have been issued to electors are on the Island, according to Elections Canada statistics.

As of Thursday morning (Sept. 9) Victoria and Saanich-Gulf Islands ranked first and second, respectively, for mail-in ballot requests. In Victoria, 9,213 voters have applied to cast their ballots by mail, while 7,548 Saanich-Gulf Islands voters have done the same.

The other Vancouver Island ridings clinching a top-10 spot are Courtenay-Alberni (6,394), Nanaimo-Ladysmith (6,101), North Island-Powell River (6,256) and Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke (6,032).

READ MORE: Election 2021: Who are your Greater Victoria candidates?

Elections Canada predicts that two to three million Canadians may be voting by special ballot this year, an increase prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, 726,453 voting kits have been issued to electors at home and abroad.

Voting by mail is an alternative to advance or election day polls. Elections Canada says voters should consider applying for a special ballot voting kit if they are part of a vulnerable population, are a student away from home, or will be outside of their riding during the voting period.

You can apply to vote by mail-in special ballot online or by contacting an Elections Canada office before 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14.

 

