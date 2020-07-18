Christopher Lloyd Dixon was arrested by Vancouver Island RCMP after a tip from the public. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island RCMP arrest man in connection to alleged sexual offences

Mounties had asked for public’s help in case

  • Jul. 18, 2020 2:00 p.m.
Campbell River RCMP have arrested a man on warrants for alleged sexual offences that took place in Prince George.

Thanks to some public assistance, Campbell River RCMP were able to locate Christopher Lloyd Dixon on Friday, July 17. Dixon was charged with several sexual offences related to incidents which occurred in Prince George in 2017. He is currently in police custody in Campbell River.

In August 2017, the Prince George RCMP entered into a sexual assault investigation involving an adult male and a female under the age of 18. The RCMP said in a press release that the investigation led to the BC Prosecution Service approving Criminal Code charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation against Dixon.

Police had asked for anyone with information on Dixon to contact the local detachments or Crime Stoppers.

“This is an excellent example of how the public, media and police can work together to help make their community safer. People were aware that Dixon may have been in the community thanks to media articles, somebody saw him and called police and that led to the police being able to zone in on his whereabouts and apprehend him,” said Const. Maury Tyre of Campbell River.

RELATED: RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges


