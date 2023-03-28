Vancouver Island police join regimental march to honour fallen Edmonton officers

Vancouver Island police officers are showing solidarity by attending the regimental funeral for two Edmonton Police Service officers killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

They were among the officers attending the March 27 service in Alberta and shared condolences online ahead of the regimental funeral and celebration of life for Edmonton Police Service Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan. Ryan, with 5.5 years of service, and Jordan, with 8.5 years of service, were fatally injured while responding to a call March 16.

Edmonton Police Service said it has received an outpouring of support from the public and those wishing to send a message of condolence can email lineofduty@edmontonpolice.ca. Condolences and kind words will be shared with the fallen members’ families, friends and colleagues.

