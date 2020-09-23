North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. File photo

Vancouver Island NDP MP responds to Liberal’s throne speech

’Feds say nice things but when it comes to taking action it’s a different story’ says North Island- Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney

In response to the throne speech, North Island-Powell River NDP MP Rachel Blaney wants the Liberal government to follow through with all the promises made today afternoon in Ottawa.

“This government says all kinds of nice things, but when it comes to taking action and getting support where it’s needed, we see a very different picture,” said Blaney in a statement.

In the throne speech delivered by Gov.Gen Julie Payette, the Liberal government promised to create over one million jobs, eliminate chronic homelessness, implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, establish a universal pharmacare plan, extend the wage subsidy and support for hard-hit small businesses and establish a Canada-wide childcare system among others.

READ MORE: Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Blaney said that while the Liberal’s promises made the speech seem like an NDP throne speech, the federal government was yet to fulfil many of those.

“The Liberals have been promising pharmacare for 23 years, but have yet to deliver for Canadians,” said Blaney.

She also said that the bill to adopt and implement the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous People was introduced by NDP MP Romeo Saganash and passed by the House of Commons in 2018 only to be killed by the Senate in 2019. The government has yet to reintroduce the legislation.

A recent report showed that of the government’s much talked about National Housing Strategy, barely $7 million dollars (less than 1% of the first $1.5 billion) has supported much needed housing projects in BC communities, said Blaney.

“If we believed the government was going to deliver on all of their promises today, there would be no need for NDP MPs like me to hold them to account,” said Blaney.

“But it’s been very clear the last several months, every step of the way we’ve had to fight to convince the government to work with us to deliver the help people needed.”

Blaney and her NDP colleagues will continue to work in the coming days to force the government to back up their words with real action to support Canadians.

Federal PoliticsThrone Speech

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19
Next story
‘It’s a boy’: Southern Resident killer whale calf born to J Pod is healthy, researchers say

Just Posted

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

Vancouver Island NDP MP responds to Liberal’s throne speech

’Feds say nice things but when it comes to taking action it’s a different story’ says North Island- Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney

Embark on your Quest 4 CF

And raise funds to help fight cystic fibrosis

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

Most Read