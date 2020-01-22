Vancouver Island man arrested after police seize suspected illicit drugs in Nanoose Bay

Car impounded after Port Alberni driver clocked travelling at more than twice the posted speed limit

Charges are pending against a Port Alberni man after Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services pulled the driver over going 130 km/h in a 60 km/h zone of Nanoose Bay on Jan. 19. (News file photo)

Police say a Port Alberni man, pulled over Sunday (Jan. 19) in Nanoose Bay for driving at more than twice the posted speed limit, was also arrested for drug possession.

Cpl. Mike Halskov on the Central Island Traffic Services said the driver was stopped for driving 130 km/h in a 60 km/h zone. He faces a $483 fine for excessive speeding, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

The officer that pulled the man over reportedly noticed telltale signs of drug possession.

“While interacting with the driver, the officer observed drug paraphernalia and a small bag of white powder, believed to be illicit drugs, all of which was seized after the driver was arrested,” said Halskov.

The driver was released at the scene and Halskov says drug charges are pending.

The officer also submitted a report to Road Safety B.C. recommending the driver be considerd for a driving prohibition in light of what he termed a “significant driving history.”

Halskov says that the area, known locally as Nanoose Flats, is a high-collision zone, monitored regularly by police.

“Speeding is one of the leading causes of traffic fatalities in B.C. according to provincial statistics. B.C. RCMP Traffic Services reminds motorists to slow down and obey speed limits,” said Halskov. “By doing so, you give yourself more time to perceive and react to a situation and you reduce the risk of being injured or killed in a collision.”

