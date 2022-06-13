A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

A catamaran sailing vessel capsized in the Strait of Juan de Fuca on Monday, June 13. (USCG Pacific Northwest/Twitter)

US Coast Guard rescues four people on route to Victoria

Individuals rescued while kayaking/sailing from Port Townsend to Victoria

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to multiple reports of people in the water and has rescued four people from the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The individuals were kayaking or sailing from Port Townsend, Wash., to Victoria.

Nearby vessels are also offering assistance.

USCG noted there is a gale warning and a small craft advisory in the area.

The first stage of the human-powered race from Victoria to Alaska kicked off from Port Townsend at 5 a.m. Monday.

Traditionally, teams have 48 hours to cross this stretch of the strait but due to dangerous conditions in the forecast, this was extended, and racers now need to arrive in Victoria by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the Race to Alaska (R2AK), competitors are not allowed to use motors or have support teams.

An update on R2Ak’s website at 9:30 a.m. Monday, noted many teams are waiting for conditions to improve. A 10:13 a.m. update noted three teams had capsized – Razzle Dazzle, B Team and Runaway Redux – and all racers were safe.

The first team, Pure & Wild, arrived in Victoria at 9:38 a.m., followed by Pestou just after 10 a.m. and Ruf Duck at 10:16.

Teams are still scheduled to leave Victoria at noon on June 16 for the more than 1,100-km trek to Alaska.

More to come.

ALSO READ: 6 south Island teams tackle human-powered sailing Race to Alaska

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria

Previous story
Man brandishes replica gun in alleged break-in, crashes head-on into Nanaimo RCMP vehicle
Next story
Four arrested after protesters block highway near Greater Victoria ferry terminal

Just Posted

Sandra Milligan is running for city council. Photo contributed
Sandra Milligan to bring an environmental voice to Campbell River City Council

Habitat For Humanity Vancouver Island North video ambassador Alli Epp is looking forward to this year’s Bid To Build online auction. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity #BidtoBuild Online Auction returns for third year

Sophie O’Brien and Mack Punter run between Gold River and the Strathcona Park Lodge on Buttle Lake on June 5. Photo courtesy Sophie O’Brien
Run WYLD fundraiser takes inspiration from youth heading to camp this year

B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal in Vancouver. Black Press file photo
Judge allows third-party claim in Strathcona Park Lodge lawsuit