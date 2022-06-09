A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

A young member of the Polish delegation shows off a drawing she made during the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee

UN says urgent action is needed on discrimination, monitoring, abuse, neglect, standards of living

The United Nations committee on the rights of the child says it has serious concerns about the welfare of Indigenous children in Canada.

The committee, which reviewed Canada’s progress on implementing the UN convention on the rights of the child, says urgent action is needed on discrimination, independent monitoring, abuse and neglect, and standards of living.

Many of the recommendations relate specifically to discrimination against Indigenous and Black Canadian children living at home and in alternative arrangements like foster care.

Several of the recommendations were initially made by the committee in its last report about a decade ago, but have not been acted on.

Children First Canada founder Sara Austin says the report points out Canada’s failure to implement basic rights for all eight million children in the country.

Family, Children and Social Development Minister Karina Gould was not immediately available for comment.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province refuses to register B.C. baby’s First Nations name

IndigenousUnited Nations

Previous story
20 months in prison for B.C. vice-principal convicted of child porn offences
Next story
B.C. breaks provincial record for number of MRI and CT scans performed

Just Posted

Ryan Rasmussen just before he set out on his 160 km run from Campbell River to Nanaimo last year. This year he will be running 200 km from Duncan to Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror
Quadra Island man to run from Duncan to Campbell River to raise alternative cancer care funds

Campbell River’s Chris Zizek participated in the Invictus Games at The Hague in April, 2022. Lyndon Goveas photo
Experience of a lifetime for Campbell River veteran

A canoe carries restoration gear out to Baikie Island. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust restores industrial log storage site in Campbell River estuary

Bystanders help after a vehicle rollover crash on Dogwood Street at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Bystanders assist after vehicle rolls over on Dogwood Street