UPDATED: Youth cyclist killed in Mill Bay collision was ‘brilliant young boy of 11’

Two fundraisers have identified the youth killed in a Monday crash in Mill Bay as 11-year-old Avery Oye. (GoFundMe photo)

Avery Oye, 11, from Mill Bay, has died after a collision in that community Monday evening.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating the crash, which took place just after 6:30 p.m. on July 12. A pick-up truck towing a boat collided with the youth, who was on a bicycle, at the corner of Benko Road and Kearny Place.

RCMP attended the scene, along with the Mill Bay Fire Department and BC Ambulance. Oye was pronounced dead at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

“This collision remains under investigation, however initial investigation leads us to believe the cyclist failed to stop at the stop sign and made a left (northbound) turn onto Benko Road. The driver of the pickup truck was unable to stop in time, and collided with the cyclist,” said Shawnigan Lake RCMP detachment commander Tim Desaulniers.

“Victim Services was called out immediately, and anyone who saw this incident and is having difficulties is encouraged to reach out to them, or the Shawnigan Lake RCMP for assistance” added Desaulniers. “The driver is co-operating with the investigation, and initially it does not appear to be any criminality in this tragic collision.”

The Shawnigan Lake detachment is being assisted in the investigation by Vancouver Island Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services. The BC Coroners Service is also conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the youth’s death.

RCMP said they would not be identifying the youth killed in the crash, however, two online fundraisers named him as Oye.

A GoFundMe started by the Mill Bay Nature School community said they are “heartbroken” by the news of Oye’s death.

“Knowing that there is almost nothing we can do as a community to help shoulder the weight of grief Avery’s parents are carrying, we are endeavouring to do whatever we can to support them on their journey and right now that looks like raising funds: money that will help them take as much time off work as they need, pay for grief counselling if they choose to, house cleaning… whatever will allow them the mental and energetic space to grieve,” the fundraiser says.

They would also like to create a tribute to Oye on school grounds.

“We will enlist the hearts and minds of our sacred children who knew and loved Avery to come up with a way to honour his memory,” the fundraiser said.

A second GoFundMe started by Petra Hansman describes Oye as a “brilliant young boy of 11 who was greatly creative. He spent his free time building models, painting and drawing, as well as learning to play the cello. He lived with his mother Sarah and father Kiyo at their hobby farm in Mill Bay. He was very involved in the farm, and most loved their bunnies and his dog, Charlie.”

Hansman said money raised will go towards helping Oye’s parents with funeral expenses, and giving them time and space to grieve their son.

Traffic