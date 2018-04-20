Hundreds of cars were lined up to at least Arbutus Meadows on the southbound lane of Highway 19 on Friday, April 20 due to a crash in the Nanoose Bay area near Hillview Road that caused a huge traffic line-up in both directions for hours from about 4 p.m. into the evening. (ADAM KVETON/Black Press)

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

One person is dead after a crash on Highway 19 Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were on scene at a highway crash in Nanoose Bay, about three kilometres south of the intersection with Northwest Bay Road, according to Drive BC.

Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department Chief Doug Penny confirmed the crash was fatal, involving a car and a truck.

Penny estimates traffic stretched as far as the exit by Buckerfield’s in Parksville to Aulds Road in Nanaimo.

Roads re-opened at about 7 p.m.

“I thank the public, those who were patient and understanding,” said Penny.

“The RCMP and everyone has to do their investigation to make sure they get it right. They only get one chance to get it right. Some people get rather irate and they take it out on the RCMP and our first responders and all the people that are out there. We don’t want to be out there.”

RCMP Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services was contacted for comment, but has not responded yet.


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Just Posted

Lack of security: why Vancouver Island food production is on the decline

Big Read: agriculture a big, expensive commitment as advocates push to make us more food secure

More study requested into impact of Linda’s Place on Dogwood traffic

Cornfield, Samson: Using an alley as the only entrance/exit to an apartment complex is a bad idea

Round and round we go in the discussion surrounding Campbell River’s first roundabout

Majority of council says it’s heard enough about options and it’s time to move forward

City of Campbell River to study future impacts of sea level rise

$325,000 of the total project cost of $505,000 will come from grants, $180,000 from city itself

Campbell River man drives his 1927 Studebaker to his 90th birthday

Dave Proctor picked up his 1927 Studebaker in 1957 when he spotted… Continue reading

Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision in last B.C. election

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

16 of 20 fastest improving B.C. schools are public: Fraser Institute

Independent elementary schools remain at top of the chart in think tank’s annual report card

UPDATED: 1 person dead after highway crash in Nanoose Bay

Accident happened just before 4 p.m. near Hillview Road

NAFTA: Talks continue through weekend in scramble to get a deal

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland called negotiations ‘perpetual’

Pulp mill fined $900,000 for leaking effluent into B.C. lake

Mackenzie Pulp Mill pleaded guilty to depositing deleterious substance into water frequented by fish

B.C.’s 2-year lobbying ban starts May 1

Office of the Registrar of Lobbyists can grant exemptions from the prohibition if public interest

Horgan speaks of government’s successes to ‘friends’ at CUPE BC convention

CUPE BC president Paul Faoro said was first time a B.C. premier addressed convention in some time

Speed Skating Canada fires coach Michael Crowe after investigation

Crowe was a coach on the American team from 1983 to 1991 and again from 1999 to 2006

5 things to know about the ongoing influx of asylum seekers in Canada

Number of illegal border crossings are up this year – as RCMP, military, politicians try to combat

Most Read