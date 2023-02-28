The Explosive Disposal Unit safely neutralized the explosive discovered Monday on Harvey Avenue (Alex Senger photo)

Update: Kelowna explosive ‘sophisticated’ but not targeted

The IED was neutralized at 7p.m. on Feb. 27

RCMP say the explosive device that was discovered beside Kelowna’s major highway was considered to be sophisticated.

Police held a brief press conference on Feb. 28, to go over details surrounding the discovery of the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and its neutralization. The device was found on at approximately 1p.m. on Feb. 27, by a pedestrian who was walking by a strip mall beside Harvey Avenue.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

The IED was “made safe,” by B.C.’s specialized Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

Insp. Beth McAndie said that the device had the capacity to detonate.

Officers were tight lipped about specifics of the IED but did say that it was sophisticated and may have been outdoors for a while.

McAndie said that the RCMP are not concerned for the safety of the community and said that the incident was not targeted but that they are taking the situation “very seriously.”

The investigation is ongoing into the origins and specifics of the IED.

The EDU operates out of the Lower Mainland and began their journey to Kelowna after being contacted by the RCMP.

At approximately 6 p.m. the team had set up around the object.

The EDU used a robot and neutralized the explosive by approximately 7 p.m.

The EDU team packaged up the neutralized explosive to bring back to their headquarters for analysis and disposal.

City of Kelowna

