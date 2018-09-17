UPDATE – Amber Alert cancelled, Emma O’Keeffe has been found

Six-year-old girl with autism believed abducted at a strip mall in Saskatchewan

North Battleford, Sask. RCMP are looking for this six-year-old girl who has autism and is unable to walk. Police believe the abduction occurred using a grey Mercedes like the one pictured in this photo.

Update:

The amber alert was cancelled at 7:28 a.m. MDT. Police say the girl was located at 6:28 a.m. and was safe.

An active Amber Alert has been issued in conjunction with the an abduction of a six-year-old girl Sunday afternoon.

Police say Emma O’Keeffe is Caucasian, three feet, six inches tall and weighs 44 lbs.

“She has brown, jaw-length hair. She was last seen wearing a navy-blue, long sleeve t-shirt, black jeans, pink socks, no shoes, wearing a diaper,” say police.

“Emma suffers from epilepsy and autism. She is non-verbal and unable to walk.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect, however, they say the abduction is believed to have occurred outside a strip mall at 11204 Railway Avenue inNorth Battleford, Saskatchewan. It occurred on Sunday afternoon.

The suspect is believed to be driving a dark grey 2010, Mercedes Benz GL350 Bluetec SUV with Saskatchewan license plate 897 HMX. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.

The Amber Alert was issued in Alberta at about 10:30 p.m.

If you have information about this child, call 911 or 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237 or e-mail fdiv_amber_alert@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

