Two more 6-storey apartment buildings coming to Broadstreet’s Dogwood Street complex

106 more apartments brings total build-out of the project to 284 market rental units when complete

The full build-out of Seymour Village, shown here in a concept illustration provided to council, will include two more six-storey apartment complexes (seen at left of image) built alongside the 10-storey tower approved for Phase 3. Image from City of Campbell River staff report

Campbell River city council was a bit hesitant to approve Broadstreet Properties’ apartment tower proposed as Phase 3 of the development happening at along Dogwood Street near Merecroft Village late in 2019 before seeing what Phase 4 would look like.

They did so anyway, however, and this week also approved the proposal for the aforementioned Phase 4, which turned out to be two more six-storey apartment buildings totalling another 106 rental units.

This brings the total build-out of the Seymour Village project to 284 rental units once completed. The first phase – a 70-unit apartment complex – was approved in 2017 and has been open and inhabited for some time now. Phase 2 was a set of 28 townhouses recently completed and now with tenants. Phase 3 was the 80 unit apartment tower under construction now at the site, which will, after completion, be the tallest building in the community.

And council was happy to see Phase 4 come before it on March 22, as it represents the culmination of what the city has seen for that property for quite some time, based on the reaction from councilors.

“I have to say how excited I am to see Phase 4 come to council,” says Coun. Claire Moglove. “This development represents the exact realization of what was envisioned in our SOCP in terms of village centres and densification of certain areas.”

Coun. Colleen Evans agrees, adding she is especially pleased with how Broadstreet has managed to maintain walking corridors, landscaping and access from the whole buildout to nearby amenities.

Coun. Charlie Cornfield boiled down his thoughts on the proposal by calling it simply, “the right development at the right time, in the right place.”

The development permit passed unanimously, with Mayor Andy Adams adding his “best wishes for Broadstreet Properties and Seymour Pacific for moving ahead.”

