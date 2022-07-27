Ripudaman Singh Malik

Ripudaman Singh Malik

Two charged with first-degree murder in Ripudaman Singh Malik shooting in Surrey

Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have been charged with first-degree murder

Two men have been arrested and charged in the shooting of Ripudaman Singh Malik in Surrey.

Tanner Fox, 21, and Jose Lopez, 23, have been charged with first-degree murder.

Malik, 75, was killed in a shooting at 8236 128 Street in Newton on Thursday, July 14.

He was acquitted in 2005 of the 1985 Air India Bombing following a lengthy trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver.

A suspect vehicle was found burning in the 12200 block of 82 Avenue after the shooting.

Malik was found not guilty of eight criminal counts, including bomb-related and first-degree murder charges.

His family and supporters declined to comment at the courthouse after the trial but posted a statement at NotGuilty.org saying that “with the grace of God” justice had prevailed.

“Our family deeply sympathizes with the families of those that died in this horrific tragedy,” it stated. “The anger and sadness that the families are going through because of today’s decision should be directed towards the RCMP and Crown. They had given these families a false hope of justice by proceeding with a case without merit.”

Surrey-based Khalsa Credit Union, of which Malik is a founder, issued a press statement at the time on behalf of its directors saying they were “very pleased” with the verdict.

“I believed Mr. Malik was innocent and the decision bears out my faith in the justice system,” Karnail Singh Manhas, the credit union’s corporate secretary stated in 2005. “It will be very good to see Mr. Malik working in the community again.”

The only man held accountable for the Air India bombing was Inderjit Singh Reyat, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in February 2003 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

The bombing killed 329 people. Seven Surrey families lost loved ones in the Air India explosion off the coast of Ireland.

– With files from Lauren Collins


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

murderSurrey

Previous story
Woman set on fire while sitting on sidewalk in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
Plane clips fence, tears off front wheel in hard landing at Pitt Meadows Airport

Just Posted

Canadian Blood Services is asking Campbell Riverites to book an appointment this long weekend to donate blood at an upcoming blood donor clinic. Black Press file photo
Long weekend heroes needed in Campbell River to donate blood and plasma

The Splash Park near the Sportsplex. (Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror)
City of Campbell River extends outdoor pool, splash park hours to help residents deal with heat

Indigenous hip-hop artist Dakota Bear plays Spirit Square July 28. Photo contributed
The voice and strength of Dakota Bear’s Hip-Hop artistry at Spirit Square Thursday, July 28

CR Live Streets is an annual community event series presented by the City of Campbell River. Photo supplied by City of Campbell River
Evening street market up next for Campbell River’s Live Streets program